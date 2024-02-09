'Mysterious fever' grips village in Karnataka's Koppal, officials say outbreak under control

Villagers charged that taluk medical officials neglected the repeated complaints from them regarding the outbreak of the “mysterious fever”. Beerappa, a resident of the village, said the situation turned worse after doctors at the taluk hospital did not provide proper treatment in the initial days forcing us to organise a health camp at our own expense.

“We treated our patients at the courtyard of temples and other make-shift places as there was no space at Taluk Hospital. On day one (January 25) nearly 70 people fell ill and the next day another 40 people started complaining of high fever and joint pains,” said Beerappa.

The district administration swung into action after a section of the media started highlighting the issue.

On Thursday the administration shifted four serious patients to Taluk Hospital in Kustagi, while others are being treated at the makeshift camp itself.