Mysuru City Police intensify traffic regulation drives

Mysuru: Mysuru city traffic police, led by Commissioner Seema Latkar and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S Jahnavi, have intensified traffic regulation drives. During the four day special drive taken up from August 31 to September 3 against two wheelers with defective silencers, they have booked cases under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act against 94 vehicles and seized them. So far, the police have booked 217 cases against such vehicles this year.

Commissioner Seema Latkar launched a drive to destroy the defective silencers of all 217 vehicles near Siddarthanagar traffic police station in Mysuru on Wednesday morning.

The cost of each such silencer ranged between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1,30,000, and many of them could not be crushed by a road roller even after it rolled over them for as many as 15 times.

DCP Jahnavi said, "We are conducting the special drives in all traffic police station limits. They will be continued in the future also," she said.