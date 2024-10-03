Mysuru Dasara: 10-day extravaganza to feature variety of events

<p>Mysuru: The ten-day Mysuru <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dasara">Dasara</a> will offer a cultural feast to the people, with a variety of events lined up. While cultural programmes in front of the adorned Mysuru Palace will feature performances by acclaimed artists like folk bhajans fusion by Mangli, the Yuva Dasara at the Uttanahali ground will feature performances by stalwarts like Ilayaraja, A R Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal. </p><p>Besides the flower show, film fest, food fest, exhibitions, book melas, wrestling, and other sports, the Dasara extravaganza is packed with other events as well. There will be a Farmers' Dasara, Women and Children's Dasara, and Poets' meet. </p><p>Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the Yoga Dasara. There will be a Yoga dance at the Alumni Association auditorium of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute on Friday evening. A state-level Yoga competition will also be held on Saturday at the P Kalingarao Rangavedike on the Dasara Exhibition ground from 10 am to 12 noon.</p>.Heritage city Mysuru all set for grand 10-day Dasara.<p>People will form Yoga chains and perform 'Yoga for democracy' in front of the Palace, on Monday between 6 am and 8 am. On October 9, as part of the Yoga chaarana, people will climb the Chamundi hill steps and perform Durga Namaskara atop the hill, between 6 am and 9 am. Mass Yoga dance-Yoga guccha will be held on October 12, at 6 pm at the Bannimantap grounds. </p><p>As part of Fine Arts Dasara, the Heritage Archaeology and Museums department will hold a 'Heritage Jawa Motorbike ride' along the heritage structures of the city on Friday; a 'Heritage Tonga ride' for couples in traditional dresses on Saturday; and a 'Heritage Walk' on Sunday morning - from 6 am, starting at the Rangacharlu Town Hall.</p>