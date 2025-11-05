Menu
Homeworld

Pakistan President meets Chinese Vice President Han in Doha

The meeting was held in Doha on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, which is being held in the Qatari capital from November 4 to 6.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 17:39 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 17:39 IST
World newsChinaPakistanDoha

