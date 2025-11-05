<p>Bengaluru: In a new twist to the controversy surrounding the death of 10-day-old tiger cubs found in the BRT Tiger Reserve, three persons working at Emerald Haven, a coffee estate owned by the TVS company, have admitted to shooting the viral video clips that have led to an uproar among conservationists even as the forest minister ordered a CID probe into the matter.</p><p>The forest department states that they were informed about the incident on October 13. However, activists have alleged that the estate workers had taken away the cubs for a few days. In addition, the viral video clips showing two persons "playing" with a tiger cub brought much criticism to the department. The presence of humans close to the cubs has now been cited as a reason for the mother to abandon the cubs.</p><p>"Once we were notified, the cubs were cared for and the mother's scat (excreta) was applied on them and kept where they were found. It is usual for cubs to wander around. The mother usually returns to feed the cubs, even when she is hungry. The trio's presence could have elicited either aggression or abandonment. Since the tigress is old, she may have left the scene," sources in the department said.</p><p>Of the about 50 camera traps set up to track the tiger movement, one picked up the mother on the second day. However, as heavy rain started pouring, the department shifted them to Koorgalli Rescue Centre near Mysuru, where two of them succumbed. Sources said the third one died later.</p><p><strong>'Shot video in excitement'</strong></p><p>D S Preetam, identified as general manager of the coffee estate, along with manager M K Prakash and driver Jagadish have admitted to wrongdoing in stepping down from the vehicle to "send aside a tiger cub" sitting on the Punajanur-Bedaguli road around 7 pm while travelling home from the estate.</p>.Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Female tiger cub rescued at Hosavindu.<p>In his apology letter to the assistant conservator of forest, Preetam said he shot the video in excitement and sent it to his friend DV Girish in Chikkamagalur. He stated that they waited for the mother for half an hour. "I did not know that trying to move the cub is a crime. My lack of knowledge of the law has led to an inadvertent error. I request you to forgive me once," Preetam stated.</p><p>A forest officer expressed surprise at the trio. "Even though the estate workers have right of way, they have restrictions on movement in the night. They are not supposed to get down from the vehicle. A tiger senses the presence of a human several hundred metres away. They had put their own life in danger. The Tigress in this case might not have shown aggression because she is old. In all these, three cubs have lost their lives," he said.</p><p>To a question on action taken against the trio, BRT Tiger Reserve director B S Sripati said the department was looking into the matter. "We have released the trio after they gave an undertaking that they will cooperate with the inquiry. Action will be initiated as per the law," he said.</p><p><strong>Inconsistencies in statements: Minister</strong></p><p>Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said there were inconsistencies in the statements made by officials. "Besides the differences between statements made by the BRT Division in the press statement and the statements made in the aftermath of the video clips going viral on social media, there is suspicion that the tigress might have been killed. Hence, we believe a CID probe is necessary," he said.</p>