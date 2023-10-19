Mysuru’s museum of doll displays

Not all the exhibits are dolls. Perched on a top tier is a large idol of the goddess at the temple in Banashankari, near Badami. She sits atop a lion, wide-eyed, red and fierce. And she too has a story.

This idol is from Koppal’s Kinhal, a village known for traditional wooden toys/crafts. Singh tells me it is made of a light wood called boogi or polki (Givotia rottleriformis), a tree used to demarcate agricultural land. The process of making these idols uses tamarind paste, glue and turmeric to name a few ingredients. It also uses rags – “specifically from old clothes, washed some fifty times!” says Singh, or they will not stick. Rags are also used to add strength to the idol’s joints. And finally, the idols are given a colourful and metallic finish so that they can shimmer and shine in the sun when they are hoisted onto temple chariots to take part in processions.