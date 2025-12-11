24 tigers rescued in Mysuru division since October 15

<p>Mysuru: As many as 24 tigers, including five adult tigers and 19 cubs, were rescued in different operations in Mysuru Circle since October 15, following tiger attacks which resulted in three deaths and one injury. </p>.<p>Four cubs are housed at Bannerghatta centre and two adults are housed at Koorgalli. The rest are released to forests. </p>.<p>One adult and five cubs were rescued in Hunsur taluk in Hunsur wildlife division; one cub was rescued in Hunsur taluk in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve; three cubs were rescued in BRT; one adult and three cubs were rescued in Gundlupet taluk, under Bandipur; three adults and seven cubs were rescued under Bandipur. </p>.<p>Regarding the practice of rescuing cubs and human intervention, DCF, Mysuru territorial division, K Paramesha said they follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) to rescue cubs to deal with orphaned, abandoned or injured tiger cubs (and old/injured tigers), with detailed guidelines, including rearing protocols issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).</p>.Four tiger cubs rescued in Hunsur taluk die at Mysuru Zoo.<p>Wildlife veterinarian Dr Ramesh said, “Abandoned tiger cubs will have no teeth to hunt and survive on their own till they turn two. Hence, they have to be rescued and hand-reared to ensure their survival.”</p>.<p>Wildlife expert Sanjay Gubbi said it is extremely challenging to hand-rear large carnivores, especially on such a scale, in the absence of adequate infrastructure and trained personnel.</p>.<p>He stressed the need for greater investment in infrastructure and human resources, noting that such incidents are unlikely to be one-off cases.</p>.<p>He further underlined the importance of developing a long-term plan to manage spill-over tiger populations.</p>.<p>Sanjay Gubbi said notifying Kerti, Urti, Bisle, Moorkangudda and other reserved forests as protected areas, along with establishing new rescue centres in places such as Chikkanahalli State Forest and Yelwal Reserved Forest, should be taken up as a priority.</p>