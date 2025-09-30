Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

As tourists throng Mysuru for Dasara, city roads are choking with traffic

Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has issued orders restricting the movement of vehicles on particular routes and imposing one-way traffic rule
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 08:58 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruDasaraTraffic jamDasara festivities

Follow us on :

Follow Us