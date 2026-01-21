Cultural exchange programme between IIET, TAG, Sri Lanka, in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: A cultural exchange programme between the Indian Institute of Educational Theatre (IIET), Mysuru, and the Theatre Action Group (TAG), Jaffna, Sri Lanka, led by K Sithamparanathan, was held in Mysuru, recently. Theatre person Shashadhara Adapa and Neelagara Mysuru Gururaj were present on the occasion.</p><p>Speaking on behalf of IIET, the representatives introduced the TAG team and highlighted the significance of their theatre work among war-affected Tamil communities in Sri Lanka, particularly those who lost their loved ones during the civil war. They emphasised the importance of mutual learning and sharing artistic practices through such cultural exchange programmes.</p><p>Sithamparanathan explained that TAG uses theatre as a means to create safe spaces where people can come together and express themselves without fear. Every January, the group travels to Thailand and Karnataka to engage in performances that use theatre as a tool for liberation and healing.</p>.Sri Lanka Navy honours vessels from India, other countries for disaster assistance.<p>As part of the cultural exchange, IIET invited folk singer Gururaj, who, along with his team, enthralled the audience with energetic performances and distinctive storytelling through Manteswamy and Male Mahadeshwara songs. This was followed by a puppet show by Bhoopathi and his team.</p><p>The TAG team also presented their work focused on supporting oppressed communities in villages. By encouraging people to narrate their personal experiences through theatre, TAG helps individuals confront and heal from the trauma they endured during the 2009 war. </p>