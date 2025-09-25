Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Cycling enthusiasts celebrate architectural legacy of Mysuru with heritage ride

At Dasara poets’ meet, participants recite short verses laced with humour, touching on themes like cyber safety and mobile addiction
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 15:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 15:58 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurucyclingDasarapoets

Follow us on :

Follow Us