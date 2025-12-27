<p>Mysuru: Three people injured in the cylinder blast incident near the Jayamarthanda gate of Mysuru Palace were discharged from the K R Hospital on Saturday. </p><p>Bodies of both, Bengaluru based tourist Lakshmi (45) who died on Friday night and balloon vendor Saleem (40), whose cylinder blasted, leaving him dead on the spot on Thursday night, were handed over to their kin on Saturday. </p><p>Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dr K R Dakshayini informed <em>DH</em> that, Shahina Shaber, 54, from Kolkata, who was injured in her right leg has been discharged. </p><p>She added that, Kotresh Beerappa Gutter, 34, from Renebennur was discharged as he wanted to get treated at his native place. He was injured in his fibula of thigh area. His cousin Vedashree, 15, complained of dizziness. After examination, when her reports of all parameters were normal, she was referred to All India Institute of Speech and Hearing for further assessment. So she is also discharged. </p>.Karnataka BJP targets Priyank Kharge for sharing 'AI-generated image' to attack PM Modi, demands apology.<p>Dr Dakshayini said that the Bengaluru based tourist Lakshmi had suffered grievious injuries in the blast and could not be saved. She died on Friday night around 9pm.</p><p>Nanjangud based flower vendor Manjula (29), who died on Friday around 3pm, had suffered injury in her femur or thighbone and hand. </p><p><strong>Bodies handed over</strong></p><p>Husband of Lakshmi, Rajesh and daughter Dimple went distraught as her body was handed over after autopsy on Saturday. Her cremation was done in their native in Mandya district. </p><p>Body of balloon vendor Saleem (40) was handed over to his kin on Saturday. His body was sent to his native Tofia village, Kannauj district Uttar Pradesh in an Ambulance.</p><p>Meanwhile, Manjula's elder brother Paramesh (60) who was ailing, died on Saturday morning. The family members who finished cremation of Manjula in Nanjangud later rushed to Mysuru for cremation of Paramesh.</p><p><strong>Probe</strong></p><p>Meanwhile it is said that the incident of blast was not captured in CCTV camera at the Jayamarthanda gate of Mysuru Palace as the 360 degree camera had tilted elsewhere. </p>