Dasara 2025 inauguration: Wadiyar seeks clarification from Banu Mushtaq

<p>Mysuru: City MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar sought a clarification from International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq on her 2023 comments on Kannada Bhuvaneshwari and the colours of the Kannada flag.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Monday, the Mysore MP said there was no issue in her being invited for the inaugural function of Karnataka State Naada Habba Mysuru Dasara if Mushtaq's words do not hurt the sentiments of the people on Kannnda language and flag.</p><p>"We have no problem if she assures that no harm will be done to the honour of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi and the sentiments of Kannadigas," he said.</p>