Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Dasara Film Festival to be inaugurated on September 13

Inaugural ceremony to be a star-studded event; films to be screened from September 14 to 20
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 12:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 12:40 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruFilm festivalDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us