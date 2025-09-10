<p>Mysuru: The Dasara Film Festival is being held ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dasara">Dasara </a>celebrations for the first time in years. </p><p>The film festival inauguration ceremony will be a star-studded event on September 13 at 11 am at the Mall of Mysuru.</p><p>Popular actor Sandhya Arakere of 'Su From So' fame, actor Pruthvi Ambar of 'Dia’ fame, playback singer Jaskaran Singh, music director Nagarjun Sharma, and Anjali will be present at the inaugural event. The festival is scheduled to be inaugurated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa in the presence of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The event will be presided over by MLA T S Srivathsa.</p>.Dasara gold cards and tickets now on sale for Jamboo Savari, torch light parade.<p>According to T K Harish Kumar, Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations Department, films will be screened on three screens at Inox from September 14 to 20 as part of the Mysuru Dasara Mahotsava. </p><p>Films will be screened at 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm in Auditorium 2; at 10.15 am, 1.15 pm, 4.15 pm and 7.15 pm in Auditorium 3; and at 10.30 am, 1.30 pm, 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm in Auditorium 4.</p><p>Dasara celebrations will begin atop the Chamundi Hill on September 22 and conclude with the Jamboo Savari and torchlight parade on Bannimantapa Grounds on October 2.</p>