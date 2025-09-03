Elephants begin weight-training for Nada Habba Dasara

<p>Mysuru: The Dasara jumbos that have been participating in the daily rehearsal for the Nada Habba Dasara 2025, started weight-training from the Mysuru Palace premises and completed it successfully, on the first day, on Wednesday.</p><p>With just 28 days left for the 'Jamboo Savari' procession, special pujas were conducted and the weight-training started with the probable howdah elephant Abhimanyu, so that it can be trained to carry the howdah with ease.</p>.Mysuru administration extends formal invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara 2025.<p>Abhimanyu, the five-time golden howdah carrier, carried 500-kg weight from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap, approximately covering around five-kilometre stretch. He was accompanied by kumki elephants Kaveri and Hemavathi. He was followed by the other jumbos on line. Jumbo Gopi was on rest, according to the Forest department.</p><p>The weight-training for the jumbos was launched in front of Kodi Someshwara Swamy temple, on the premises of Mysuru Palace, supervised by DCF I B Prabhu Gowda. </p><p>Palace priest Prahllad Rao conducted the puja rituals, and the forest department officials also performed pujas on the occasion.</p><p>The jumbos were made to sit and the padded bed (Namda Gadhi) was tied on their back. Later, it was loaded with sand bags weighing approximately 500 kg. </p><p>Elephants Abhimanyu, Kaveri and Hemavathi were followed by elephants Bheema, Ekalavya, Sugreeva, Mahendra, Prashanta, Lakshmi, Kanjan, Roopa, Srikanta and Dhananjaya.</p><p>A large number of people had gathered on both the sides of the road to have a glimpse of the jumbo rehearsal. They were seen taking pictures and recording videos.</p><p>Prabhu Gowda said, in the coming days, elephants Mahendra, Dhananjaya, Bheema and Ekalavya will be given weight-training. Along with weight-training, they will also be trained to carry wooden howdah. Already, 14 jumbos are participating regularly in the training activities, he said.</p>