Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Elephants begin weight-training for Nada Habba Dasara

With just 28 days left for the 'Jamboo Savari' procession, special pujas were conducted and the weight-training started with the probable howdah elephant Abhimanyu.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 16:11 IST
KarnatakaMysuruelephantsDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us