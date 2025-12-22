Menu
Ex-IPS K T Balakrishna elected chairman of Mysore Race Club

In the meeting of the managing committee, held on Monday, B U Chengappa, K M Chandre Gowda and Y P Udaya Shankar were elected as stewards.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 18:14 IST
