<p>Mysuru: Mysuru-based Mysore Race Club (MRC) has got a new team for the official year 2025-26, with the election of retired IPS officer K T Balakrishna as its chairman and senior steward.</p><p>In the meeting of the managing committee, held on Monday, B U Chengappa, K M Chandre Gowda and Y P Udaya Shankar were elected as stewards, according to a press release form secretary and CEO of the MRC N H S Mani.</p><p>Besides, Rakesh Vijaykumar and L N Nataraj have been elected as committee members.</p>