Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi airport's air traffic control faces tech issues: nearly 300 flights delayed, airlines issue advisories

According to reports, since Thursday night, technical difficulties have prevented air traffic controllers from receiving flight plans automatically.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 07:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 03:55 IST
India NewsDelhiIndira Gandhi International Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us