Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress proud flagbearer of 'Vande Mataram' while RSS-BJP avoid it: Kharge

The Congress president said the Congress, on the other hand, takes “immense pride” in both ‘Vande Mataram’ and national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and sang both with “reverence” at every party event, symbolising India’s unity and pride.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 08:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 08:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us