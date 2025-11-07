Congress proud flagbearer of 'Vande Mataram' while RSS-BJP avoid it: Kharge
The Congress president said the Congress, on the other hand, takes “immense pride” in both ‘Vande Mataram’ and national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and sang both with “reverence” at every party event, symbolising India’s unity and pride.
Sharing my message on the 150th Anniversary of India’s National Song - Vande Mataram
Today marks 150 years of Vande Mataram— India’s National Song, that awakened the collective soul of our nation and became the rallying cry for freedom. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,… pic.twitter.com/toPYgckiiH