<p>Mysuru: Four cubs rescued in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district recently have died in Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue and Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre of Mysuru Zoo at Koorgalli.</p><p>These four to five-month-old tiger cubs were rescued from an agricultural land at Gowdanakatte of Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, in Hanagodu range, Hunsur wildlife division of Mysuru circle, on November 29.</p><p>They were reunited with their mother, a 10-12-year-old tigress, which was rescued earlier in the same place on November 27 and housed at Koorgalli centre. </p><p>When contacted Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P Anusha said that they have sent samples of cubs for lab investigation and the reports are awaited. </p><p>They are suspecting they might have died due to viral infection-feline leukopenia, she said. </p>