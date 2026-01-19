Menu
Hunsur jewellery shop dacoity: Two arrested in Bihar

The police personnel, who traced the accused to Bihar travelled there and arrested the duo, recently.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 20:25 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 20:25 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharhunsurjewellery shopDacoit

