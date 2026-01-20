<p>Bengaluru: The paper ballot is all set to make a comeback in Bengaluru after 25 years with the State Election Commission (SEC) deciding to do away with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming elections to the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.</p>.<p>Noting that developed countries like the US use ballot papers, the commission argued that there is no bar on the use of ballot papers either in the form of a law or court orders.</p>.<p>State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi told reporters that the commission took the decision of using ballot papers on its own. “There are two best practices in a democratic world. One, the use of EVMs and the other is the paper ballot system. Both are proven methods. Since the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act allows the use of either paper ballots or EVMs, we have decided to go with paper ballots this time,” he said, adding the elections will be held after May 25 and before June 30.</p>.GBA polls: Draft electoral rolls out on January 19.<p>In the last two civic body polls (2010 and 2015), Bengalureans had exercised their franchise using EVMs. Former councillors say the last time ballot papers were used in a municipal election in Bengaluru was in 2001.</p>.<p>Unlike previous elections, ballot would also be introduced for zilla and taluk panchayat polls.</p>.<p>Elections to zilla and taluk panchayas have also been on hold for the last five years.</p>.<p>In Karnataka, gram panchayat elections are held using ballot papers as one voter is allowed to cast vote for multiple candidates unlike in municipal elections.</p>.<p>When reporters quizzed about the possible delay in the counting of votes because of ballot papers, Sangreshi said the commission would make adequate logistical arrangements to ensure counting was over on the same day.</p>.<p>“We are well-equipped to conduct elections using ballot papers. There will be no hurdles. All counting centres will have CCTV cameras. Adequate police arrangements will be made,” he said in defence.</p>.<p>The use of ballot papers, he said, will also provide an opportunity for young voters to experience the change as EVMs have been around for the last 20-30 years. “Let us see how the feedback is,” he noted, dismissing the question whether the Congress-led state government pressured the commission to use ballot papers.</p>.<p>Notably, national and state-level leaders of the Congress, which rules the state, have questioned the reliability of EVMs on several occasions. </p>