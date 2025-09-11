Karnataka: Forest department daily wager killed in wild elephant attack

<p>H D Kote (Mysuru district): A daily wager serving the Forest department died in a wild jumbo attack at D B Kuppe forest range, under Nagarahole National Park limits, in H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday.</p><p>T Raju (45) of Manimoole tribal hamlet, is the deceased.</p><p>Three Forest department personnel were on patrol at Kudure Sattalla Beat, in D B Kuppe range, when a wild jumbo with its herd attacked the trio. While the other two escaped, the jumbo caught hold of Raju and threw him on the ground. He died on the spot. Harish and Raju, who was with him informed the officers.</p>.Mystery over back to back deaths of wild elephants in Kerala.<p>D B Kuppe RFO Hanumantharaj said, "The wild jumbo has attacked the forest employee during their patrol. All measures would be taken to provide compensation as per the norms. Antharasanthe Police have registered a case".</p>