Karnataka: SDPI demands scrapping of proposed internal quota format

<p>Mysuru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has demanded the scrapping of the proposed internal quota format for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, describing it as anti-social justice that may sound the death knell for nomadic communities.</p><p>SDPI state president Abdul Majeed has issued a press note in this regard, in Mysuru, on Thursday. “The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Karnataka State, is ignoring the recommendations of the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission, for implementing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. This is a violation of social justice and a breach of the Supreme Court’s directions”.</p><p>“In the Nagmohan Das report, 59 communities were identified as most backward (Group A). They have now been merged with the relatively advanced touchable castes (Group D) under the newly announced 6:6:5 formula. This is nothing but a violation of social justice, an insult to the Constitution, and a mockery of egalitarian principles,” Majeed said.</p>.Karnataka: Nomadic SCs oppose govt's internal quota decision.<p>Majeed said, “The SDPI objects to the violation of the core principle of social justice – by merging the most backward communities with relatively advanced ones, the 59 most backward communities will once again be pushed into injustice, denial of justice, and deprivation of opportunities”.</p><p>“There is also a contradiction to the Supreme Court guidelines. The apex court has held that heterogeneous groups cannot be clubbed together for internal reservation. The current formula is a violation of this ruling. It will gravely harm the interests of the most backward in education, employment, and representation. The extremely backward communities will now be forced to compete with socially advanced groups, defeating the very purpose of internal reservation,” he said.</p><p>Majeed said, “The report highlighted that among the 59 communities, not a single person has obtained a technical degree or secured a government job. Clubbing such communities with advanced groups amounts to social cruelty”.</p>