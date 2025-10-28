<p>Mysuru: Team of forest department rescued a three year old female Tiger at Anjanapura in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district in Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger reserve on Tuesday evening around 7pm. </p><p>Veterinarian of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Dr Ramesh who darted the tigress informed that she was spotted in the Agriculture land by farmers on Tuesday afternoon. Followed by complaints, they took combing operation. They found it by 4 pm and rescued it by 7 pm and shifted it to Chamundi rescue centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru. </p>.Two tiger cubs adopted at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.<p>He added that this is not the tiger which killed farmer Rajashekar on fringes of Nugu Wildlife Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve at Sargur taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday. However, this tiger has been rescued at a distance of 5 km from the place where another tigress killed a farmer. Hence the operation at Nugu fringes will continue, Dr Ramesh said. </p><p>He added that, this tigress rescued on Tuesday evening has three cubs. One of her 1-2 year old cubs was rescued on October 18 and shifted to Bannerghatta rescue centre after it attacked a farmer recently. They will rescue two other cubs and reunite all three with their mother and leave them to forest a month later, Dr Ramesh said. </p><p>Director of BTR S Prabhakaran, RFO Vivek, Wildlife veterinarians Dr Ramesh, Dr Wasim Mirza, sharp shooter (to dart) Ranjan led the team.</p><p>Dasara Elephants Bheema, Mahendra and Rohit from Matthigodu Elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Bhagiratha of BTR were part of the team. </p>