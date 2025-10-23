<p>Madan Gopal Raj Urs (93), the biological paternal grandfather of MP and scion of the royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar, died of age-related aliments at his house in Mysuru on Wednesday night. </p><p>He is survived by three children. One son has predeceased him.</p>.Mysuru royal family welcomes new baby boy on Dasara Ayudhapuja festival.<p>Madan Gopal Raj Urs, born to Sardar K Gopal Raja Urs and Amrutammanni, was a descendant of Prince Subramanya Raj Urs, biological elder brother of Chamarajendra Wadiyar (Tenth). Prince Subramanya Raj Urs adopted Sardar Gopal Krishna Urs. His son was Sardar K Gopal Raja Urs.</p><p>Yaduveer Gopal Raj Urs, a member of Bettada Kote family, was adopted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on February 23, 2015, and named as YKC Wadiyar, following the death of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar on December 10, 2013. </p><p>YKC Wadiyar’s biological parents are Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs and Tripurasundari Devi.</p><p>Madan Gopal Raja Urs did his schooling in Arasu Boarding School and Maharajas’ High School. He did BSc from Maharaja’s College and went on to do BE from Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (now University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering) in Bengaluru.</p><p>He joined Pandvapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkane (PSSK) in Mandya district as a mechanical engineer, had a five-year stint in Germany, and returned as deputy chief engineer. He was with PSSK as chief engineer and manager. For a couple of years, from 1970 to 72, he served as chief engineer of Mysore Sugar (MySugar) factory in Mandya. He retired in 1991 from National Cooperative Development Corporation.</p>