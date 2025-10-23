Menu
Madan Gopal Raj Urs, grandfather of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, passes away at 93

He is survived by three children. One son has predeceased him.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 15:33 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruMysuru royal familyYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

