<p>Mysuru: Besides plunging in the spirit of Dasara, it was time to indulge in events which inspire to focus on one's health and wellbeing on the occasion of the fourth day of Dasara on Thursday. </p><p>A large number of people participated in the heritage bi-cycle ride, women's walkathon, and scientific sessions held as part of Yoga Dasara. </p><p><strong>Women's Dasara-day-3</strong></p><p>Dressed up traditionally in Mysore silk, donning Mysore jasmine to hair, more than 1000 women including Anganwadi workers like Maalini of Dadadahalli and staff of women and child development department walked on city streets in Woman's walkathon held as part of the third day of women's Dasara. </p><p>Chairperson of Women's Commission, Nagalakshmi Chaudary, Guarantee schemes implementation Committee vice president Pushpa Amarnath who also dressed up in pink Mysore silk sarees, joined them and put a dance step or two with folk cultural troupes. </p><p>They walked from north gate of Mysuru Palace, passed via Chamaraja circle, K R Circle, Sayyaji Rao road, Dhanvanthri road and reached J K ground where women's dasara events are held. </p><p>Chairperson of Women's dasara sub committee Mallige Veeresh, Deputy Special officer B M Savitha, Deputy Director of Women and child development B Basavaraju also joined them. </p><p>At the stage function, Nagalakshmi Chaudary inspired women by saying that Goddess Chamundeshwari dwells in every woman's heart. They should break the silence, stop tolerating violence and voice against injustice. She called them on utilise women's helpline 1091 and 112 in case of any problem. </p><p>Pushpa Amarnath explained how guarantee schemes have shaped lives of several women, like Rajani Krishna who has set up a stall at expo there, utilised Gruhalakshmi scheme amount to develop her condiment business.</p><p>Also it was time for women to know about some facts and myths about snakes from snake rescuer Sharanya Bhat. She explained the importance of snakes in killing rats to developing antivenom. </p><p>She reiterated that only few venomous snakes are dangerous. Giving tips on precautions to be taken during snake bite, she asked people not to tie any rope or cut the skin or try to suck the venom from their mouth. </p><p>She asked them to rush to any nearby hospital in golden hour within one hour where there is a respiratory support system. Since the venoms are poly-valent these days people need not trace the snake which bites for treatment. Women even sat back and enjoyed tribal dance by tribal women Jayamma and team from H D Kote taluk. </p><p><strong>Yoga Dasara</strong></p><p>At Yoga Dasara held at Yoga capital Mysuru during scientific sessions experts highlighted the importance of yoga on physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing to build a strong healthy Nation.</p><p>Neuro surgeon at Cancer Care India, Bengaluru, Dr Rajashekar Reddy Poreddy who has 19 Phds to his credit including one on connection between Yoga and health, said that Yoga caters to atleast 283 out of 286 medical streams except emergencies. </p><p>He explained, "While our Yoga is a Maha Vidhya and an experimental and experiential Science, recognised across the globe. It is necessary to attach more significance to our Yoga Science and research findings of our own people of our own Country." </p><p>He elaborated that Yoga is to know about own's self-the pancha maha bhoothas - air, water, earth, sky and fire existing in our own body.</p><p>Dr Hemalatha explained the significance of the preventive and curative role of Yoga in handling health and tackling conditions like hypertension.</p><p>Dr Srivatsa highlighted 18 principles of yoga to be adopted to get its complete and right benefits like practice, concentration, regulation of breath while Yoga is used for health and Yoga as medicine. Using right Yoga exercise for a particular health problem with guidance is vital, he said. </p><p>District Ayush officer and working president of yoga Dasara sub-committee Dr C Renukadevi was present at the sessions held at Alumni's Association Auditorium of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute at JK Grounds.</p>