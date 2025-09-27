Mysuru: Dasara drone show rehearsal from today

<p>Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited is hosting a rehearsal for the Dasara drone show at Bannimantapa Torchlight Parade Grounds in the City on September 28 and 29, as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The main event will be held on October 1 and 2. </p><p>The first rehearsal show is scheduled for 7 pm on September 28. Prior to this, various cultural programmes will be held. Entry to the ground will be permitted from 4 pm. Last year, over 1,500 drones were used to create more than 15 light patterns and designs in the sky. Encouraged by the success of the first show last year, CESC has taken steps to make this year’s show more attractive.</p>.Celebrate Dasara with Flavour | Homemade Hurugadle Nippattu.<p>CESC MD K M Munigopal Raju said this year’s show will use 3,000 drones, promising a unique experience for the viewers. He warned, “Strict action will be taken against those who unauthorisedly film the event using drones. If anyone or any organisation is found violating this instruction, their drones will be confiscated.”</p>