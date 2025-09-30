Mysuru Dasara: Hotels register 100% booking on festive dates from September 27 to October 2

<p>Mysuru: With Mysuru Dasara inching towards the final phase and three days remaining for the Jamboo Savari on October 2, the footfall of tourists in the city and surrounding areas is registering an increase.</p><p>The hotel rooms in the city have seen 100% booking as of September 28.</p><p>The hotels in the central part of the city have seen 100% booking for Dasara, through agents and online.</p><p>According to Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president C Narayana Gowda, there are more than 450 hotels in the city with 10,500 rooms.</p><p>"Tourists have been arriving in large numbers since September 27. Most of the hotel rooms in the city centre have been booked 100% from September 27 to October 2 - online, agents and also walk-in guests. Around 30% of the tourists are from other states, like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," he said.</p>.Ahead of Durga Puja, Chef Samita Halder brings cuisines of rural Bengal to Bengaluru.<p>The hotels on the Ring Road and various layouts have been booked 80%. So, the remaining rooms are available. Tourists can make bookings to avoid last-minute disappointment, he added.</p><p>After the hotels in the city are fully booked, the hotels on the outskirts of the city, near Ring Road and others get occupied.</p><p>If there are no rooms in the city, people search for accommodation in Srirangapatna, Nanjangud, and some even go to Madikeri, a hotelier said. </p><p>"Restaurants and bars have also been busy since September 27. We hope for good business this year," he added.</p>