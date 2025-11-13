<p>Mysuru: A Mysuru-based neurologist and BJP leader has condemned the Delhi bomb blast, stating that the terrorist act by medical doctors is a shame brought upon the medical fraternity by the terrorists.</p><p>Renowned neurologist Dr Sushruta Gowda has condemned the bomb blast near the Red Fort in the national capital, describing it a heinous act. He said, the alleged involvement of certain anti-national doctors in the terrorist act has brought disgrace to the entire medical community.</p><p>In a press statement, Dr Gowda said, “Doctors exist to save human lives. That is why the society accords them a high and respected position. It is shocking that some traitorous doctors have chosen to join hands with terrorists, instead of serving the nation.”</p><p>He remarked, “Both the Central and State governments have invested immense resources to train medical professionals. The doctors should have used their knowledge to save the lives of the poor. However, it is alarming that they have turned into religious fundamentalists.”</p>.Delhi blast: Red EcoSport car suspected to be linked to accused Umar Nabi seized in Faridabad.<p>He warned that “Religious fundamentalism poses a grave threat to the nation” and urged the Central and State governments to take immediate and strict action against anti-social and terrorist elements. “In Karnataka, the Congress government should stop appeasement policies,” he added.</p><p>Dr Gowda criticised the Congress leaders for blaming the Central government over the incident. “According to Police investigations, the Central agencies successfully foiled the terrorists’ conspiracy and have saved thousands of lives, although the explosion occurred during the investigation, due to a panic among the terrorists,” he said.</p><p>“Instead of appreciating the Central government for its swift action, the Congress leaders are once again indulging in vote-bank politics, which is unfortunate,” he added.</p>