No problem if Banu Mushtaq says she respects Chamundi: Yaduveer Wadiyar

<p>Mysuru: Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said there is no objection to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara if she respects Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari.</p><p>Wadiyar, descendant of the Yadu kings of the Wadiyar dynasty and custodian of the Palace's traditions, said Mushtaq's contribution to Kannada literature and social activism is noteworthy.</p><p>"There is no issue or disagreement with inviting Banu Mushtaq for the Dasara festivities. However, Dasara is a religious tradition. As long as the inauguration is done without harming this tradition and religious sentiment, we have no problem. If Banu Mushtaq says that she respects Mother Chamundi, our problem is solved," Wadiyar said.</p><p><strong>'Invite translator Deepa Bhasthi also'</strong></p><p>He further added that translator Deepa Bhasthi, who rendered Mushtaq's Booker-winning work into English, also deserves recognition. "She too should be invited along with Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara festivities." </p><p><strong>Demands clarification on previous remarks </strong></p><p>Later in the evening, Wadiyar wrote: "Smt. Bhanu Mushtaq is a distinguished writer in her own right and, as the first Kannada author to win the Booker Prize, she has brought great pride to the Kannada literary fraternity. However, it has come to our notice that she has made certain past remarks regarding Tayi Bhuvaneshwari. We wish to firmly reiterate that Dasara is not merely a cultural event, but a Hindu Dharmic Utsava - rooted in the Shastra & Puranas and celebrated with grandeur since the days of the Vijayanagara Samrajya and the Mysuru Samsthana. Given this sacred legacy, it is only appropriate that Smt. Mushtaq clarify her reverence towards Tayi Bhuvaneshwari and Tayi Chamundeshwari before consenting to preside as Chief Guest of this year's Dasara celebrations". (sic) on his X (twitter) handle. </p>