<p>Mysuru: The much-awaited 'Prajavani Quiz Championship' for school students will be held on December 12 at 9 am at Vijnana Bhavan, University of Mysore, Manasagangotri, here.</p><p>This is a zonal-level competition and children from Mysuru and surrounding districts can participate. The registration process has begun and students can enrol by scanning the QR code provided.</p>.<p><strong>Purpose</strong></p><p>In this competitive era, learning new concepts, especially general knowledge, is essential. <em>Prajavani</em>, the sister publication of <em>Deccan Herald</em>, has organised the quiz competition with an aim to encourage schoolchildren. The newspaper is working to promote a healthy competitive spirit and also encourage young talent to participate in competitions that enhance their knowledge.</p>.<p><strong>Eligibility</strong></p><p>Students from classes 7 to 10 can participate in the competition in teams of two, representing their respective school. On-the-spot registration will also be available on the day of the competition. Any number of teams can participate from a school. Entry is free.</p><p><strong>Competition structure</strong></p><p>The first phase of the competition will take place in six zones: Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Davangere, and Bengaluru. The first three teams winning at the zonal-level competition will receive cash prizes.</p><p>The students must register as teams through their schools. A preliminary test will be conducted for the registered teams. The top six teams from each zone will reach the zonal-level finals. The winners from the six zones will qualify for the State-level finals in Bengaluru.</p><p>An 'Innovation Workshop' (Anveshana Karyagara) will be conducted for members of all teams reaching the State finals. This workshop will provide a rich learning experience and offer a new platform for students to showcase their creativity.</p><p>To register, scan the QR code provided.</p><p>For more information, contact: 73380 18541 (between 12 pm and 5 pm, Monday to Friday) </p>