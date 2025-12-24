<p>Mysuru: Amid the ongoing power sharing tussle, leaders of Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike are all set to host a mega AHINDA convention in Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah's </a>home district Mysuru on January 25. </p><p>The convention aims to voice their support to Siddaramaiah and urge Congress high command to help him complete his entire five-year term. </p><p>They held a meeting in this regard at a private hotel in Mysuru on Wednesday. </p>.Ahinda Federation rallies behind Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>State President of the Vedike K S Shivaramu, informed that about 20,000 AHINDA leaders, supporters, community members from old Mysuru Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu will participate in the convention, which will be held in Dasara Exhibition ground. </p><p>"If Siddaramaiah's position is disturbed, AHINDA vote bank will be affected. 65% of the Congress voters are from AHINDA Community. Siddaramaiah is the identity of the community. So we will urge Congress High Command not to remove him from CM's position so that Karnataka will not become another Rajasthan in terms of political status of Congress party," said Shivaramu. <br></p><p>He added, "In the Convention we will even highlight the importance of Siddaramaiah for the wellbeing of AHINDA communities. After Devaraj Urs, it is Siddaramaiah who has been the voice of the AHINDA community. The Socio Economic survey report can be implemented only if he continues to be a CM. We will all also highlight the problems and aspirations of AHINDA communities and the works which need to be taken up for the wellbeing of the community."</p><p>He said, "Siddaramaiah has not just come up with mere luck, but he is the product of his hard work, commitment, principles, and human values. During the Convention we will hold seminars and highlight 40 years of Siddaramaiah's political journey. We will discuss his contributions and programmes for the development of the State and wellbeing of people, especially AHINDA community. A brief write up on his journey, works and contribution will also be circulated during the convention. He has been perceived as an obstacle for communalists. So people of some upper class communities are conspiring against him," Shivaramu said. <br></p><p>Former director of Rangayana, Janardhan Janni said, "Siddaramaiah understands the problems of people from all sections especially, the poor and those from AHINDA communities. He is striving to build an equal society with humanity and peace by strengthening all the communities with various welfare programmes. So we all should stand by Siddaramaiah," he said.</p><p>Others who attended the meeting include S Yogish Uppaara, Savitha Pa Mallesh; District President of Madivala Samaja, Ravinandan; District President of Kurubara Sangha, Shivappa Kote; District president of Dalitha Mahasabha, Rajesh and several other leaders including F M Kalim Mogannachar, Kendaganna, Shivanna, Dollegowda, Manjunath, Maara, T Gururaj, Nagendra, Govinda, Revanna and Basappa Malegowda.<br> </p>