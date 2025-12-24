Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Siddaramaiah’s camp plans mega AHINDA meet as show of strength

The convention to be held on January 25 is seen as an attempt of show of the strength by the Chief Minister's camp.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 13:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 13:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMysuruAhinda

Follow us on :

Follow Us