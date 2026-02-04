<p>With less than two weeks left before <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-working-on-clamshell-based-iphone-flip-with-foldable-display-report-3884639">Valentine's Day, Apple</a> has kicked off promotional sale campaign in India.</p><p>It is providing lucrative deals on several of its premium devices, including the latest iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and accessories.</p><p>With partner bank cards such as American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, it is offering instant cash back up to Rs 5000. Also, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> offers one of the best exchange deals, ranging from as low as Rs 3,350 to a maximum of Rs 64,000, for customers who want to trade in their old device, provided it is in fully working condition, and there is no physical damage.</p>.Apple registers record-breaking revenue in India with double-digit growth.<p>Apple is offering Rs 5,000 cash back on iPhone 17 Pro and Air models. Rs 1000 off on iPhone 17 and Rs 4,000 off on iPhone 16, 16 Plus and 16e variants.</p><p>Even on MacBook computers, Apple is offering instant cash back up to Rs 10,000 on MacBook Air (13-inch and 15-inch), MacBook Pro (14-inch and 16-inch) and Mac Studio. And, Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 discounts on iMac and Mac mini, respectively. Also, Apple is offering three-month subscriptions of Apple TV, Apple Music and Apple Arcade worth Rs 951 free.</p>.<p>Students and teachers with a valid university ID can claim an additional Rs 10,000 discount.</p><p>Even iPads, Apple is offering Rs 4,000 instant cash back on iPad Pro and iPad Air models. And, Rs 3,000 cash back on regular iPad and iPad mini variants. For iPad buyers, Apple is offering three months of Creators Studio subscription worth Rs 1,197 free in India.</p>.Apple iPad mini 7th Gen review: Perfect companion for fun and productivity.<p>On earphones, Apple is offering Rs 1,000 instant cash back on AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. And, Rs 4,000 off on AirPods Max.</p><p>Apple is offering a Rs 2,000 discount on Beats Studio Pro, Rs 1,500 cash back on Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds+, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 and Beats Pill.</p><p>On watches, Apple is offering Rs 6,000 cashback on Watch Ultra 3, Rs 4,000 on Watch Series 11 and Rs 2,000 on Watch SE (3rd Gen). Additionally, Apple Watch buyers get complementary three-month Apple Music and Apple Fitness+ subscriptions worth Rs 804 free.</p><p>Additionally, Apple offers free engraving on select products such as iPad, AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro or Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Customers can ask for a unique mix of emojis, numbers, and text. They can also choose from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English to personalise their devices.</p> .Apple AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) Review: Best ANC earbuds yet.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>