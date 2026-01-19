Two groups break into fight over cricket match dispute in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: A physical altercation broke out between two groups of the same community in Rajiv Nagar, under Udayagiri Police Station limits, in Mysuru city, over a dispute related to a cricket match among children, on Sunday.</p><p>The members of the groups attacked each other with lethal weapons, resulting in injury to one person. A <a href="https://x.com/kohlificationn/status/2013132401594036473/video/1">video</a> of the assault has been circulated on social media. The video shows a person holding a ‘long’ (machete) being beaten, while sitting on a motorcycle.</p>.Bengaluru road rage: Scooterist arrested for threatening couple with dagger.<p>A case regarding the incident has been registered at Udayagiri Police Station, and an investigation is underway. The Police have warned against any mischief, misusing the video, to provoke the communities. They have said that it is among the groups of the same community and has been solved.</p>