Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Two killed, several injured in road mishap in Mysuru district

A bus was bound for Bengaluru from Kozhikode, in Kerala, while the cement-laden lorry was traveling from Mysuru to Hunsur.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 06:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 06:29 IST
Karnataka NewsRoad accidentMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us