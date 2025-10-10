<p>Hunsur (Mysuru dist):<strong> </strong>Two persons were killed, while several passengers in the bus they were travelling in sustained injuries, a few of them grievously, in a road mishap in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district on Friday morning<strong>.</strong></p>.<p>The deceased are identified as driver Shamshad and cleaner Dinesh of a private bus from Kerala. The mishap was a head-on collision between the bus and a lorry near Jadaganakoppalu in Hunsur taluk on the Mysuru-Madikeri Road during the early hours of Friday.</p>.‘Nijamahatma Babasaheba’, play on Ambedkar, to be staged in Mysuru.<p>While bus driver Shamshad and cleaner Dinesh died on the spot, the lorry driver suffered a broken leg.</p>.<p>Locals said the cause of the accident was a dead tree by the roadside that had collapsed on the road due to continuous heavy rains on Thursday night. When the bus driver suddenly saw the fallen tree, he maneuvered the vehicle from the left side to the right side of the road, resulting in a collision with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.</p>.<p>Circle Inspector of Police Muniyappa expressed disappointment over the response of the ambulance service, stating that the emergency 108 vehicle did not arrive at the accident spot immediately, forcing the Police personnel to transport the injured victims to hospitals in Hunsur and Mysuru in police vehicles.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Nagesh visited the accident site.</p>