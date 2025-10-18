<p>Mysuru: A video shared by a wildlife enthusiast on social media, reportedly recorded around 6 p.m. on Saturday, alleged that a private jeep bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration number had illegally entered the Tavare Katte Temple safari route in the Moorkere range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Chamarajanagar district.</p><p>The post questioned how the vehicle was allowed into the core tiger habitat where safaris were temporarily suspended to protect four tiger cubs abandoned by their mother.</p>.Bandipur National Park fosters four abandoned tiger cubs.<p>Clarifying the issue, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Prabhakaran said the jeep seen in the video belonged to the Forest Department and was being used with proper authorisation.</p><p>“The vehicle was deployed for monitoring the four tiger cubs separated from their mother. Forest officials were also present in the vehicle. It was not a private jeep,” he said.</p>