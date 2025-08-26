Menu
Weight of second batch of 5 Dasara elephants checked, 'Sugreeva' weighs the highest

With 36 days left for Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari procession and all 14 elephants in Mysuru now, the training for Dasara elephants will intensify now.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 07:34 IST
Weight of Dasara Elephant Sugreeva checked at a lorry weighing bridge on Dhanvanthri road in Mysuru on Tuesday morning.

Credit: DH Photo 

Published 26 August 2025, 07:34 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruelephantsDasara festival

