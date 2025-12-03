Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

World AIDS Day: HIV prevalence in Mysuru district stands at 0.4%

Shockingly eight who are less than 14 years of age (including five female) are tested positive of HIV this year.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 09:19 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruHIVWorld Aids Day

Follow us on :

Follow Us