Nagamangala riots failure of state government, was never involved in appeasement politics during my tenure: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP H D Kumaraswamy said the Nagamangala riot incident seems to be preplanned and a failure of the state government and intelligence department.
After a delegation of BJP leaders visited Nagamangala on Thursday night, Kumaraswamy visited the riot-hit town and took stock of the situation on Friday morning.
He interacted with the people whose shops were damaged and gutted due to the communal clash that occurred during the Ganesha idol procession on Wednesday night.
Speaking to reporters later, he said, "I appeal to the people of both the communities not to become the scapegoat after being incited by a few. Please maintain peace and harmony".
He targeted Home Minister G Parameshwara for his 'spur of the moment'' remarks related to the Nagamangala incident.
The youths of Badarikoppal had taken police permission for the procession.
"A minor incident occurred during the Ganesha procession at the same place last year too. Despite this, Why did the police not take any measures to prevent the riot? It is the total failure of the police department. It is said that the Inspector has been suspended citing dereliction of duty. But the damage has been done," he said.
Except for a few districts, the people of all faiths celebrate the festivals in harmony. Now, the parties are trying to appease a particular community and sowing seeds of hatred. I have not been involved in such appeasement politics during my tenure as the CM and in my life, HDK said.
Nagamangala returned to normalcy on Friday. Schools and colleges are now functioning. However, prohibitory orders are in place and police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
Inspector of Nagamangala town police station has been suspended citing dereliction of duty, it is said.
Published 13 September 2024, 06:17 IST