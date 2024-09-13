Nagamangala riots failure of state government, was never involved in appeasement politics during my tenure: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP H D Kumaraswamy said the Nagamangala riot incident seems to be preplanned and a failure of the state government and intelligence department.

After a delegation of BJP leaders visited Nagamangala on Thursday night, Kumaraswamy visited the riot-hit town and took stock of the situation on Friday morning.

He interacted with the people whose shops were damaged and gutted due to the communal clash that occurred during the Ganesha idol procession on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters later, he said, "I appeal to the people of both the communities not to become the scapegoat after being incited by a few. Please maintain peace and harmony".

He targeted Home Minister G Parameshwara for his 'spur of the moment'' remarks related to the Nagamangala incident.

The youths of Badarikoppal had taken police permission for the procession.