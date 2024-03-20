Naxals spotted in Kodagu forest; Hassan on high alert

Madikeri: A probe into the suspicious movement of a group of people on the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border has not only revealed them to be Naxals but has also confirmed that they have again started their activities in the state.
That apart, they have also appealed to the people to support them as “they are fighting for the poor.”
Kodagu Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said, “It is almost confirmed that one of the four found in Koojimale in Kadamakal in Madikeri taluk was Naxal leader Vikram Gowda. While purchasing groceries, they had appealed to support them. A team with more than 40 men have been carrying out combing operations.”
“Of the four, there were two women. All had guns and magazines. They had even warned against informing the police. We have information on their movements. We cannot reveal anything now,” the SP added.
Anti Naxal Force SP Jitendra Kumar Dayam is camping in the area and is monitoring the combing operations. On the other hand, security has been strengthened at Karike, bordering Kerala. The staff at inter-state checkposts have been doubled, said sources.
It is suspected that the Naxal group might have ventured into dense forest in Karnataka last month. As the ANF carries out combing operations frequently in Kutta area, it is suspected that they might have entered into Bhagamandala forest.
Following Naxal activities in the neighbouring Kodagu district, Hassan has been put on a high alert. A high-level meeting was chaired by SP Mohammed Sujitha, and discussions were held on combing operations in the district, especially in Sakleshpur taluk, adjoining Kodagu district.
However, the combing operation will be taken up based on the situation and after getting information from Kodagu police, it is said.
Sujitha said that the Naxal movement had been observed in Sakleshpur region. Now, with the Naxals sighted in Kodagu border, Hassan district has been put on a high alert.
(Published 19 March 2024, 23:16 IST)