<p>Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister who is also Minister of Health and Family Welfare <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> said that a group has been trying to create confusion about the social and educational survey to be conducted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>State Backward Classes Commission.</p><p>To a query, he said that the commission will address all concerns of people while launching the survey. </p><p>"Those who are trying to create confusion are trying to take mileage out of it. The Congress led government has no malice in conducting the survey," he said.</p><p>"The purpose is to gather comprehensive data on the social and educational backwardness of communities, which will help the government identify eligible beneficiaries for various schemes and also create a robust database for policy-making and budgetary allocations," he added.</p><p>The Minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government does not want to divide anyone through the survey. The CM also may not have known the nomenclatures of Hindu sub castes associated with Christian till it was politicised.</p><p>He also questioned BJP's silence over a caste census announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>To a query on him writing to the commission raising the issue of Brahmana Christian, he said, "I had written the letter two weeks ago. There is no confusion in the survey. It will go on smoothly. Those nomenclatures were not created by the Commission. It was based on what people said in the past. A person who converts to Christianity loses the caste identity. The person also exits Hindu religion. There are no castes called 'Lingayat Christian,' 'Gowda Christian.' The list with such nomenclatures was present even during the BJP tenure and they did not raise any objections to it."</p>