New law for apartment ownership in Karnataka in the works: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that the government is working on a new uniform law across Karnataka to safeguard the rights of apartment buyers and owners.

The new law will abolish the existing Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 while subsuming the Karnataka Real Estate Regulation and Development (RERA) Rules, 2017.

This is expected to benefit Bengaluru where apartment-oriented realty activities are high.

"Action is being taken to introduce a new Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, which will have uniform application in all cities and towns," Shivakumar said.

"At present, there's the 1972 law. Resident associations are being registered under cooperative societies. So, there are two separate departments. Then, there's RERA that came into effect in 2016. So, we want to abolish the existing laws and come out with a new one," Shivakumar said.