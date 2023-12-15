New widget to learn conversational Kannada

A software programmer has created a ChatGPT widget to make learning Kannada easy.
Kannada Gottu GPT, the widget, can translate simple questions like ‘How are you?’ from English to Kannada and fetch standard responses like ‘I am doing well, thank you. How are you?’ in both Kannada and English.
It was created by Harish Garg, founder of Zyrae, a company involved in building AI products and brands. Harish’s mother tongue is Punjabi. He is married to a Kannadiga. He felt the need to create the widget for himself to learn Kannada and connect with his new family and locals.
“It was essential for me to learn the language. I decided to share it (the widget) online so people who share the same sentiment can benefit from it,” says Harish, who moved from Bengaluru to Udupi two years ago.
He was able to create the widget in less than 30 minutes, thanks to a newly available function on OpenAI (the company which developed ChatGPT). This option is called CreateaGPT and it is available to the users of ChatGPT Plus (the paid version of ChatGPT), he tells Metrolife.
To try it out, visit kannadagottugpt.com.