Nigerian national arrested in Mangaluru for possessing MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh

CCB personnel arrested a drug peddler, a Nigerian national residing in Bengaluru, in connection with the supply of MDMA, a synthetic drug, to peddlers in Mangaluru city.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested has been identified as Adewole Adetutu Aanu alias Rejina Zara alias Ayisha (33), a native of Ondo State in Nigeria. She is currently a resident of Chokkanahalli Main Road in Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The CCB personnel have conducted several raids and seized Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), worth lakhs of rupees in several cases recently.

While inquiring about the narcotics, the police came across a Nigerian national who was arrested in Bengaluru. The police had recovered 400 gram of MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh, an iPhone and Rs 2,910. The value of the total seized property is valued at Rs 20,52,910.

The Commissioner said the arrested was on a student visa in India. After her studies, she worked as a nurse for sometime. After quitting her job, she got involved in drug peddling. Cases have been registered against her in Ullal, CEN station, Mangaluru North, Kankanady town, Konaje and Surathkal stations.

The Commissioner said arrested peddlers in seven cases alleged that the MDMA was procured from her. She was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

A team led by CCB ACP P A Hegde, police inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSIs Rajendra B, Sharanappa Bhandary, Sudeep MV, Narendra and others were part of the raid.