Nirmala slams Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt in Karnataka for halting centrally sponsored schemes

Bengaluru: Questioning the rationale behind the state government’s last year’s decision to halt centrally sponsored projects like Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday observed that it is sad to note that Bengaluru city is now facing a severe shortage of water due to flawed policies adopted by the Congress government since it came to power in Karnataka.
She alleged that the state government did not want to avail the benefits of at least four Centrally sponsored programmes worth Rs 20,000 crore, including the JJM which is aimed at providing tap water connections to every household in the country.
Addressing a press conference in the city, Sitharaman noted that the water crisis invariably leads to the consumption of contaminated water which results in the outbreak of diseases like Cholera, which seems to have affected Bengaluru too.
“It is sad to note that a city like Bengaluru, which is otherwise known to be the IT Hub of India, had to face such a scenario,” she said in an oblique reference to the outbreak of Gastroenteritis (GE) cases among the inmates of the girls' hostel of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).
Sitharaman wanted the ruling Congress to explain why in May 2023, four projects totalling Rs 20,000 crores were stopped. “Why is 'Jal Jeevan Mission' which is bringing drinking water to every house not being encouraged?” she asked.
Citing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent statement that the state government would utilise central funds to complete irrigation projects, Sitharaman underlined that Shivakuamr’s statement confirmed that the state government failed to utilise central government funds.
Emphasising the union government's commitment to lend its support, Sitharaman asserted that the Centre was continuing to support and treat all states equally in terms of releasing funds as well as its commitment to complete projects like 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.
(Published 06 April 2024, 21:50 IST)