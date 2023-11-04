NITK gold medalists attribute success to hard work, guidance from teachers

Gold medalists at NITK, Surathkal, have attributed their academic success to hard work and guidance from their teachers.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic affecting offline classes during the first semester, the gold medalists expressed that they managed to adapt to online classes with the support of their teachers. Sivananda Pradhan, a gold medalist in M Tech in Process Metallurgy, stated, “Teachers were helpful in clearing all doubts. Studying systematically helped me achieve success.”

In addition to the institutional medal, he also won the Sarojini Pillay Gold Medal, established by Prof TCM Pillay for students with the best academic record in M Tech (Process Metallurgy). Hailing from Odisha, he mentioned that he is currently employed at KFIL in Hospet. Sneha Sawant Shivaji, who secured the gold medal in M Tech in Power and Energy Systems, noted that the core structure of the M Tech program at NITK is designed to align with industry requirements.

She said, "The courses also helped me grow professionally." Sneha, the daughter of a teaching couple in Maharashtra, is currently employed at Bajaj Auto. She attributed her success to hard work and perseverance.

Mayank Dua from New Delhi, who won the gold medal in MCA, revealed that he is working as a software developer in Bengaluru. "Hard work finally paid off," he emphasized. He was the recipient of the Dr. Saroja R Hebbar Gold Medal for the student with the best academic record in MCA.

A total of 2,013 candidates graduated at the convocation, including 138 PhD, 961 PG, and 914 BTech students. Of these, 242 BTech students were awarded a Minor degree in various disciplines alongside their BTech degree. NITK also conferred BTech (Honors) degrees on 21 candidates. Nine BTech students and 30 PG students received Institute Gold medals and medals sponsored by various agencies for securing the highest CGPA.

Siddharth R Iyer of Electrical and Electronics Engineering achieved a perfect 10 CGPA in the B Tech program. NITK Director Prof B Ravi announced that he is the first B Tech student to achieve a CGPA of 10 on a 0-10 point scale and received the Board of Chairman’s award for this accomplishment. Unfortunately, he was absent at the convocation.

Siddharth also received the Prof M R Shenoy Memorial Prize for the student with the best academic record in B Tech, the Prof KM Hebbar Gold Medal for the student with the best academic record in B Tech, and the 1986 batch gold medal for the student with the best academic record in B Tech.