Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

No clarity on board exams for classes 8, 9

During the previous academic year, the Department of School Education had issued a circular releasing the schedule for the exams in the month of September itself.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 03:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 03:00 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBoard Exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us