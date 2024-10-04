No clarity on board exams for classes 8, 9

<p>Bengaluru: The issue of board exams has come back to haunt students and teachers as there is no clarity about the same for classes 8 and 9 for the current academic year.</p>.<p>During the previous academic year, the Department of School Education had issued a circular releasing the schedule for the exams in the month of September itself.</p>.<p>“There is no clarity whether the exams will be conducted by the Board or we have to do it at our level,” a head teacher of a government school said.</p>.<p>When asked, the officials of the department refused to react citing that the <br>matter is before the Supreme Court.</p>