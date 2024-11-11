‘No diversion of funds’ signage outside all state-run Hindu temples

<p>Bengaluru: All 34,000-odd state-run Hindu temples in Karnataka will have signage on their premises specifying that funds donated by devotees will not be “diverted” for other purposes. </p><p>Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said this decision was taken to counter “propaganda” that income earned by Hindu temples are being diverted by the Congress government. </p><p>“We have asked all temples to erect signboards listing out reforms initiated by the government and various other developmental activities. The signboards will also specify that funds won’t be used for any other purpose because some people are misleading citizens,” Reddy told DH. </p>.Muzrai survey of Karnataka temples detects vulnerability: No land records.<p>The subject will be placed before the Rajya Dharmika Parishat meeting scheduled on November 13, Reddy added. </p><p>Reddy said the government will also publicise details of scholarships provided to children of Hindu priests among other welfare measures. </p><p>Karnataka has 34,564 Muzrai temples: 205 with a gross annual income exceeding Rs 25 lakh (Grade A), 193 that earn between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (Grade B) and 34,166 that collect less than Rs 5 lakh (Grade C). </p><p>Earlier this year, the Congress government ran into trouble with the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill. </p>.Opposition defeats Karnataka Bill to 'tax' rich Hindu temples.<p>The opposition BJP tried to block the Bill saying it was "anti-Hindu". </p><p>According to the Bill, 10 per cent of the gross income of temples whose gross annual income exceeds Rs 1 crore will be put in a common pool, which will be used for a number of purposes, including “the grant of aid to any other religious institution which is poor or in needy circumstances” and “religious purposes connected with the Hindu religion”. </p><p>Also, 5 per cent of the gross income at institutions whose gross annual income exceeds Rs 10 lakh, but is less than Rs 1 crore, will be used for the pool.</p><p>While the Bill was passed in the legislature amid protests in February this year, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returned it in March seeking clarifications. </p><p>The government has responded, but the Bill awaits Raj Bhavan’s assent. </p>