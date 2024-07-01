No end to endo victims’ sufferings as 4 new care centres fail to take off

Daycare centres at Koila in Kadaba taluk and Kokkada in Belthangady taluk have only about 30% endosulfan survivors. Bill payment for groceries to the centres are pending for nine months now while the training centre for endosulfan victims in Ujire has not received monthly maintenance grant since February this year, sources said.