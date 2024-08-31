No files pending against H D Kumaraswamy, ex-BJP ministers, Karnataka Governor tells Congress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday burst the ruling Congress’ bubble by saying that he has no files pending with him seeking sanction to prosecute Union Minister H D Kumarawamy and three former BJP ministers.

Over the past few weeks, the Congress had upped the ante against Gehlot by accusing him of “urgency” in sanctioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s prosecution, while sitting on similar requests concerning Kumaraswamy, BJP’s Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and G Janardhan Reddy.

On Saturday, all Congress lawmakers walked from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan to mount pressure on Gehlot.

“We urged the Governor that he should treat equally all petitions seeking prosecution sanctions. But he said he has no file pending with him. He said he disposed of all the files. We’ll re-check this. Why is he saying this? He may have sought clarifications,” Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said.

Asked if the government was unaware that the files were not pending in Raj Bhavan, Shivakumar said: “That’s what the Governor is saying. We’ll look into it.”