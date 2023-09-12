No merger with BJP, it’s just an alliance, says Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) has told the BJP central leadership that it will not merge itself with the saffron party.
“We are clear about our stand. We have agreed only for a dignified alliance. There’s no question of merging our party with the BJP,” JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy told DH.
According to sources, the BJP top brass proposed merging JD(S) with the
saffron party. This was rejected by Kumaraswamy and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.
“The alliance will be long term and probably, for the 2028 Assembly elections, too. But JD(S) will remain as a regional party of the state,” a senior JD(S) leader said.
Meanwhile, expressing concerns over the alliance, Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur said he was merely conveying “insecurities” of his colleagues.
Speaking to DH, Kandkur said, “I will not quit the party at any point. Even if Kumaraswamy throws me out, I won’t quit JD(S). My only concern is that our senior leaders should have discussed with the MLAs before accepting the alliance offer.”
Kandkur feels the alliance can affect the party’s vote share. “Several of us have won on a JD(S) ticket by fighting against BJP candidates. What will happen to us after Lok Sabha elections, if this alliance continues?” he said.
MLAs such as Kandkur, H P Swaroop and Samruddhi Manjunath skipped Sunday’s JD(S) convention where the alliance with BJP was formally announced.